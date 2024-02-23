FromSoftware's devs don't like using "Souls series" to describe Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne

Elden Ring director and FromSoftware studio head Hidetaka Miyazaki has commented on the "Souls series" and "SoulsBorne" monikers for the developer's games.

As chronicled by IGN editor Matt Kim via the tweet just below, Miyazaki reveals that the developers at FromSoftware aren't really a fan of calling their games the "Souls" series. That's just one nickname audiences have prescribed to the studio's games - another is the "SoulsBorne" games, which is arguably the more commonly-used of the two.

Soulsborne and Soulsike as terms are officially out. Miyazaki confirmed what the genre should be called going forward.

Miyazaki knows FromSoftware has a certain reputation permeating throughout all its games, though. "We don't like to call them the Souls series, but I think we're talking about the same thing when we're speaking to those dark fantasy third-person action games with a higher focus on melee combat and sense of accomplishment," Miyazaki said.

This isn't Miyazaki explicitly saying that he and the rest of FromSoftware aren't fans of the "Souls" or "SoulsBorne" sayings. It seems like the quote is generally more aimed at how FromSoftware's internal developers approach their own games, if they're going to ascribe labels to their back catalog, rather than pushing back against their community.

As for the Elden Ring DLC itself, Shadow of the Erdtree will be out in just a few months on June 21. There's a lot of anticipation in FromSoftware's community surrounding the expansion, not just because it's said to be FromSoftware's biggest expansion ever, but also because of the developer's penchant for releasing excellent DLC packs - like Bloodborne's The Older Hunters and Dark Souls' Artorias of the Abyss.

