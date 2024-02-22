Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree is FromSoftware's "largest expansion" ever, beating even Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne DLC

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will be FromSoftware's biggest DLC to date.

Speaking to Eurogamer in a new interview, Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki unveils the scope of the new Elden Ring DLC. Miyazaki says that Shadow of the Erdtree is FromSoftware's "largest expansion to date in terms of overall volume," which sounds incredibly appetizing.

Miyazaki then adds that there'll be "over 10 new boss fights" in Shadow of the Erdtree, and this follows after the director revealed elsewhere that there'll be optional bosses on par with Malenia in terms of difficulty. There'll also be "plenty of new weapons, equipment, and skills to find," and eight new weapon categories to account for said new weapons.

All this new stuff makes Shadow of the Erdtree sound colossal, and perhaps that's no surprise, considering the Elden Ring DLC is retailing for $40 - two-thirds of the base game. In fact, there's even a collector's edition that will set you back six times the cost of Shadow of the Erdtree, which boasts a helmet styled after what looks to be the expansion's overarching antagonist.

Miyazaki's comments mean that Shadow of the Erdtree is bigger than Dark Souls' Artorias of the Abyss DLC, Dark Souls 3's The Ringed City DLC, and Bloodborne's beloved The Older Hunters DLC. All of those packs offered brilliant new ways to play their respective games with new weapons and tools, as well as entirely new maps and regions to venture through, and bosses to slay.

There's a lot to be excited about if you're an Elden Ring or FromSoftware veteran, and the good news is that there isn't long to wait at all - Shadow of the Erdtree launches later this year on June 21.

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree also has some whacky weapons, including a machine gun, a stabby shield, and a really big pot.