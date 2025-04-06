14 years after Dark Souls' infamously clunky movement, FromSoftware has cooked up a "super jump" and "double jump" for The Duskbloods

News
By published

Thanks to The Bloodsworn's pseudo-vampiric powers

A wide shot of a gothic city after dark, with a ban jumping across the skyline in a screenshot from The Duskbloods.
(Image credit: Nintendo / FromSoftware)

As fulfilling as FromSoftware games can be, I don't know anyone who didn't want to pull their hair out when trying to get around the first Dark Souls' Blighttown - the game's roll-dodging platforming was, in general, sort of infamous, even if it's beloved in a meme-y way nowadays. But the studio is cooking up more robust movement options in its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game, PvPvE-oriented The Duskbloods.

Frequent FromSoft director Hidetaka Miyazaki delved into the game via a new Creator's Voice blog, explaining that the pseudo-vampiric group we play as, called the Bloodsworn, "possess superhuman abilities thanks to special blood" that'll mean we won't need to deal with clunky platforming anymore. (Fingers crossed).

"Even basic character actions in this game such as sprinting, super jump, and double jump are designed to be dynamic and stress free and are complemented by each character's own unique weapons and abilities, allowing for a wide range of creativity," Miyazaki explained. Rather than custom protags, The Duskbloods has around a dozen premade characters to choose from who are all customizable to some extent.

As is the case with all of the studio's games, there's an in-universe reason as to why the group are so agile this time around. "The Bloodsworn are a group whose members have achieved super-human abilities through the power of special blood," Miyazaki continued. "As a general concept, they’re similar to vampires, but they are not portrayed as the horrifying monsters you might associate with traditional vampirism... Also, and while this isn’t directly related to the Bloodsworn themselves, the setting allows for the depiction of firearms and such, and every character is equipped with some means of attacking from a distance. I feel this is one of the game’s unique aspects when compared with our previous titles. I hope these new action elements are one area that players will enjoy."

The Duskbloods' winged rat "elderly gentleman" was actually FromSoftware's rare attempt at something "Nintendo-esque" and "cute"

See more Games News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action rpg
The Duskbloods screenshot taken on the Switch 2, showing a strange rat-like creature with furled wings and golden sigils

The Duskbloods' winged rat "elderly gentleman" was actually FromSoftware's rare attempt at something "Nintendo-esque" and "cute"
Two fighters jump down to attack a massive frog-like creature that has massive teeth and a tongue wagging out of its mouth in a screenshot from The Duskbloods.

The Duskbloods is less Dark Souls and more Elden Ring Nightreign with "over a dozen characters" who can only "be customized to a certain extent"
Holding the Nintendo Switch 2

I wildly underestimated the Switch 2, and after just getting a Steam Deck, I'm almost regretting it
See more latest
Most Popular
Balatro Joker card
Balatro creator can finally enjoy his own roguelike after beating every deck on every difficulty: "All this time playing has killed any negative emotions I had toward it"
Top Gun: Maverick
Glen Powell received the full blessing of original Running Man star Arnold Schwarzenegger for the new remake
Mobile Suit Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX release schedule – when is episode 1 on Prime Video?
Solo Leveling season 2
Solo Leveling animator reveals how he changed an epic scene from the manhwa: "I wanted to make an impact in a short amount of time"
One Punch Man with his arms crossed
Creepy new visuals for One-Punch Man season 3 have been unveiled
James Marsden as Cyclops powering up his visor
Marvel fans hope Avengers: Doomsday will correct this X-Men movie mistake
Jared Leto on his light cycle as Ares
Tron: Ares fires up a brand new trailer and brings light cycles into the real world
Viola Davis in Suicide Squad
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies is manifesting DC star Viola Davis being the next iteration of the villainous Master, calling her "one of the greatest actors in the world"
The Duskbloods screenshot taken on the Switch 2, showing a strange rat-like creature with furled wings and golden sigils
The Duskbloods' winged rat "elderly gentleman" was actually FromSoftware's rare attempt at something "Nintendo-esque" and "cute"
Donkey Kong holds his face as his tongue hangs loose and his eyes display banana images in Donkey Kong Bananza - he is obsessed with the yellow fruit
Nintendo accidentally leaks an unrevealed Donkey Kong Bananza character that might unironically have big lore implications for the Mario universe