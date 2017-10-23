Prepare for Stranger Things season 2 with our ultimate season 1 recap

Stranger Things season 2 starts on Friday, so now is the time to make sure you're completely on top of the story so far. Sure, you watched the show and loved it - but has your brain managed to retain every crucial piece of information? Can you tell your Steve from your Jonathan? Do you remember what was in the Hawkins National Laboratory that was so important? And just what was Will coughing up right at the end?

Don't panic if those questions have got you all flustered, because we've just toasted a massive Eggo of knowledge for you to devour that takes you through all the important characters, plot twists, and demogorgons from season 1.

You'll want to be absolutely up-to-date in time to binge your weekend away, because according to our reviewer, season 2 "retains the character-driven spark that gave Stranger Things its pedigree in the first place." In other words, it lives up to the hype.

One thing to look out for? Swears. According to an interview with Wired, creators Matt and Ross Duffer pushed for their child stars' language to be a little more realistic in season 2. "They’re much more foul-mouthed in season 2 than in season 1, but in real life it’s far worse," says Ross Duffer. "I’m like, I cannot believe that came out of your mouth."

Desperate to know even more about what's in store for Eleven and her gang of misfits this season? Read on via the links below for more all the hottest Stranger Things news.

