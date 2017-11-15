Watch the Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris livestream and new teaser trailer right here

After years of codex entries, eponymous Crucible competitions, and teasing asides, Destiny 2 is almost ready to introduce us to Osiris. The first trailer and Paris Games Week reveal for Curse of Osiris were just detailed enough to leave us with tons of questions, and some answers are finally coming with Destiny 2's first official DLC livestream coming today at 11am PST / 7pm GMT, embedded above. Until then, you can watch the new teaser trailer below to get a feel for what we might see.

According to Bungie, the title for this first stream is "New Stories to Tell". The broadcast will feature gameplay as well as developer interviews, all angled around "the places you’ll go, the characters you’ll meet, and the enemies you'll fight." We already know that the new DLC will formally introduce us to Osiris, first via Warlock Vanguard Ikora Rey and then through former Trials of Osiris administrator Brother Vance. You know, that guy who used to collect your Trials of Osiris scorecards in the first Destiny?

We also know that Curse of Osiris will take us back to Mercury and straight into the Infinite Forest, a simulated reality displaced in time by the Vex. Sounds like a great place to hang out. We've visited Mercury on several occasions in the past but this will be our first opportunity to really get a feel for what life's like on the closest planet to the sun, now that the Vex have converted it into one of their massive machine worlds.

More details about Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris will arrive in the weeks ahead: Bungie plans to host a stream titled "New Ways to Play" at 11am PST / 7pm BST on November 21, then close the trio out with "New Gear to Earn" at 11am PST / 7pm BST on November 29. Watch along with us or check back in for the highlights, either way we've got you covered.