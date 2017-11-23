Quick, before they notice! GameStop is taking an extra 10% off *everything* (yes, including PS4 Pro and Xbox One X)

It's not clear if this is a mistake or just another deal to add to the best Black Friday gaming deals, but GameStop is currently letting customers take 10% off everything, including items that are already on sale. This means you can get the brand-spankin' new Xbox One X for $450, or the PS4 Pro for a ludicrously low $315. Just enter the code TY10 at checkout to get the savings.

Xbox One X (1TB): "The most powerful console ever" is now at its most discounted price ever. Play games in 4K and watch UHD Blu-ray movies with Microsoft's new machine. While the Xbox One X usually comes with a premium price tag, you can grab yours for $450 from GameStop by using code TY10 at checkout.

PS4 Pro (1TB): The PS4 Pro is the already-powerful PS4, but better (and with one extra 'stack' on its chassis). With the ability to boost old games and render new ones in 4K, it's a fabulous machine to have. Get it for $315 from GameStop by using the code TY10 at checkout.

If the code stops working or you just need some good games and accessories to add onto either console, be sure to stop by our hubs for best PS4 Black Friday deals and best Xbox One Black Friday deals.