Lugia is the first Legendary for Pokemon Go, Articuno coming next

Despite a (very) rough start, it seems that Pokemon Go Fest has accomplished what we hoped it would, and unlocked Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go. First up on everyone's 'To Catch' list: Lugia. If you want to catch it, head out and search nearby gyms July 23 and 24.

Well, everyone except Pokemon Go Fest attendees - they've had this Legendary bird of the ocean deposited directly to their accounts. I suppose that makes up for some of the connection issues and long wait times players experienced in Chicago this weekend.

Since Team Mystic contributed the most to the event, the next Legendary available for capture will be their mascot, Articuno. Niantic did not specify when, exactly, this second Legendary would be out in the wild.