Amid accessibility concerns, Pokemon Go fans call Remote Raid Pass changes the beginning of the end

Niantic has announced a sudden sweep of Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass changes set to come into effect next week, sparking community concerns over accessibility and fairness.

The developer reveals in a blog (opens in new tab) that some of the biggest changes relate to pricing and participation. A single Remote Raid Passes is increasing to 195 PokéCoins, whereas a three-pack will soon cost 525 PokéCoins. A Premium Battle Pass three-pack, meanwhile, will be available in the shop for 250 PokéCoins. Regarding participation limits, you'll only be able to do five Remote Raids daily, though that "may change" and increase for special events.

Elsewhere, you may get a Remote Raid Pass as a reward for a Research Breakthrough, though that'll be subject to the existing inventory limit of three. Mind you, a Premium Battle Pass will be given instead if you are at the limit. Finally, Niantic promises five-star raids will offer more Candy XL than before.

"Since their introduction in 2020, Remote Raid Passes have come to dominate the experience of playing Pokémon Go in a way we never intended," the developer says. "Rewarding Trainers with additional Candy XL and adding other new features are two of the ways we hope to further incentivize playing Pokémon Go in person with your friends, family, and community.

"We plan to keep Remote Raid Passes as part of Pokémon Go. However, we believe this change is necessary for the long-term health of the game, and we do not make it lightly. We feel this is a necessary step toward our goal of preserving and improving the unique experience of playing Pokémon Go – a game we hope you continue to enjoy long into the future."

The changes, however, haven't (opens in new tab) gone (opens in new tab) down (opens in new tab) well (opens in new tab) in the community. Not only are costs sharply increasing for everyone, but players who live rurally or with a disability are especially impacted.

"To summarise, Niantic is doubling the cost of playing Pokémon Go remotely, and limiting how much you can play," accessibility advocate and COO of Able Gamers Steven Spohn says (opens in new tab). "This is what we call a disability tax. If you can't leave your home or live in an inaccessible area, you can play, but it's going to cost you, and you can't play much."

Some players have called for a boycott, encouraging others to avoid buying remote or premium raid passes or boxes in the week following the change.

"We're all aware of the predatory monetisation schemes in the game shop with overpriced boxes and items," a poster for the boycott reads. "Many of us chose to ignore this. and the greediness of the corporation grows as a result.

"As such, Niantic decided to increase the price of Remote Raid Pass with no communication whatsoever. This would be a dire change for all of us and especially rural players."

Another player adds (opens in new tab), "I will be free to play for the foreseeable future. I will still purchase event tickets, but I can't see the rationale in continuing to pump $100+ a week into a company that doesn't listen to its players."

We've contacted Niantic and will update this story if we hear back.

