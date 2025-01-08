Pokemon Go datamine finds that, yes, we're probably getting a Pokemon Presents showcase on Pokemon Day

A new datamine suggests we'll be getting another Pokemon Presents in 2025, and get this, it'll be on Pokemon Day, just like it has been every year since 2021.

This news might seem a bit superfluous, but if the Pokemon Go datamine done by mattyoukhana_ (Matt) is accurate, it'll be "the first 'official' confirmation of one happening, despite it being commonplace on Pokémon Day."

The datamine shows text with the title "gotour_2025_pokemon_day" followed by a line that reads: "Pokemon Presents 2025 x Go Tour: Unova Timed Research". So, the title suggests it will be happening on Pokemon Day, and it stands to reason there will be some activities to do regarding Unova Pokemon in Go on or around the same time.

Pokemon Day is February 27, the anniversary of when the original Pokemon Red and Green games came out in Japan in 1996. Wow, I feel old. My first Pokemon game was Gold, and I managed to get a Charizard up to level 97 but then the file got corrupted.

Since 2021, we've had a Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day every year, and before that, one usually took place on that day, but not always. Some years we get several, others just one.

Thanks for confirming Pokémon Presents 2025, Niantic: pic.twitter.com/0wjT069t8CJanuary 8, 2025

As Matt writes, this datamine marks the first time we've ever had an indication of when a Pokemon Presents would occur. Nintendo usually keeps things pretty close to the chest, only announcing things when it wants.

Previous Pokemon Presents have announced new games, so we could be getting some very big news this year. In 2024, the Presents was when we learned about Pokemon Legends Z-A for the first time, so maybe we'll get news about the next mainline installment, which would be Gen 10.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While you wait for Pokemon Day, get back into the franchise by playing some of the best Pokemon games available. You should just replay Emerald, because Hoenn is the best region.