Pokemon Sleep fans appalled to learn the game is recording their farts while they sleep

Pokemon Sleep sounds like a cute idea for a game until you realise that it’s recording all the snoring and farting you do throughout the night. That’s what fans of the mobile game are starting to learn now that the sleep ‘em up has been out for a few days across iOS and Android.

If you play Pokemon Sleep as the developer suggests, you’ll have your phone next to your pillow while charging. Fire hazards aside, that means your phone is well-positioned to pick up every noise you make while sleeping – not just measure how well you slumber.

As players have begun to find out, the app also records noises over a set volume. That means doing something out of the ordinary volume-wise, like snoring or letting one rip, is going to be picked up by your phone. Thankfully, each audio clip only hangs around for 24 hours or until you go to sleep, though fans are gassed or aghast in equal measure.

How is #PokemonSleep well it records my farts and snores, which is neat. pic.twitter.com/oe0uKUdb3BJuly 12, 2023 See more

pokemon sleep devs hearing me go "ooooh NOOOO!" followed by a 5 second long massive fucking fart pic.twitter.com/tpj7UsaeLeJuly 16, 2023 See more

Thanks #PokemonSleep i’m glad i fart like that in bed. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/CEKJpaqwRFJuly 19, 2023 See more

If you fancy playing Pokemon Sleep without slumbering and at peace from having your wind recorded, you could always toss some money towards the battle pass – yes, Pokemon Sleep has one. As some players note online, working through the pass earns you sleep points, which would otherwise be earned by knocking out some Zs.

Doing all that makes the mascot Snorlax larger and invites more Pokemon to come along. If you really go hard on the whole sleeping thing, you may even get a shiny or two. Just don't check the audio recordings if you don't want to hear how much tooting you're doing overnight.

Despite all that, Pokemon Sleep is still a lot more complicated than you think.