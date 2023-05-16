Pokemon Go gets the Master Ball, and players are equally excited and scared

By Hirun Cryer
published

What would you use this all-powerful ball on?

Pokemon Go
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The supremely powerful Master Ball is finally debuting in Pokemon Go, prompting some strong reactions.

Earlier today on May 16, Niantic unveiled the latest addition for Pokemon Go. It turns out the Master Ball will finally be coming to the mobile game, and when it eventually makes its debut next month on June 1, it'll be available exclusively through brand new Special Research.

See more

Because you can only complete this Special Research once, you can only obtain one Master Ball over this entire period. The questline debuts in Pokemon Go next week on May 22, so you'll have right around 10 days in total to complete the Special Research and bag that precious Master Ball.

The response to the Master Ball is surprising mixed, with some players worrying they'll accidentally waste the powerful tool. "I really hope that the master ball has a confirm button when you tap on it to use bc I’m really scared I’ll accidentally use it on something I don’t want," writes one Twitter user.

Others are pretty disappointed they'll only get their hands on one Master Ball, and are worrying that Niantic could charge steep prices for the tool if it ever returns. You'll typically only get one Master Ball in any mainline Pokemon game, which is probably what Niantic was going for here with giving players just one of the balls in Pokemon Go.

Otherwise though, lots of players are really hoping to use the Master Ball on a Galarian Pokemon. Specifically, legions of Pokemon Go users have had a tough time catching the Galarian variants of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno, and are desperate to use the Master Ball to complete their collection of rare birds.

Check out our Pokemon Go Ultra League best team options guide for our pick of the ongoing meta.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.