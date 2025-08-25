Pokemon Go level cap increases to 80 in October with huge "rebalance," so you've got less than 2 months to get the level 50 legacy rewards

The Pokemon Go level cap is increasing once again, but this jump is a whole lot larger than what's come before. As of October 15, the level cap will go from 50 to 80, rebalancing the curve for smoother progression, and the devs are making sure that players who've already reached the current cap – or get it done by mid-October – have a little something to show for their efforts.

"On October 15, Pokémon GO will rebalance its leveling system to create smoother progression for all players," as a press release puts it. "This update will let Trainers level up more frequently and receive improved rewards throughout the journey. On the same date, the game’s level cap will increase from 50 to 80, the largest maximum level increase to date in the augmented reality mobile game."

You'll now earn levels "more frequently," and Level-Up Research tasks from 41 to 50 in favor of a new set of tasks for 71 through 80. Some players may also immediately jump up in level, based on their existing XP, once October 15 arrives. There are new rewards throughout the progression, including "increased storage capacity for Pokémon, items, and Gifts."

You can get the full details on the rebalance at the official site, but notably there's a bit of extra incentive for you to reach level 50 before the update drops. Levels 41 through 50 now drop an array of cosmetic bonuses, including a sick jacket and avatar pose once you hit 50. These rewards will be available to anyone who reaches the appropriate level before October 15.

To help you make the most of the current progression, a big ol' set of XP bonuses are going to start up on August 26. You'll get double XP from nice, great, and excellent throws, and 3,000 bonus XP for winning raids or Max Battles. New Timed Research will also help you out with a bonus of 7 million XP, too.

Of course, you're still looking at quite a grind, and for the players who've spent years fighting up to level 50, another 30 levels seems like a pretty intense challenge. But with the promise of "smoother progression" alongside the rebalance, who knows how long the new grind will take. If you've climbed one mountain, what's another?

