GTA Online's latest update is all flying, crime, and Rockstar nostalgia

Pack your flight socks and sick bags in GTA Online, because the latest update is all about taking your criminal cargo to the skies. Smuggler's Run will let you dominate the air corridors above Los Santos and Blaine County and gives you shiny new choppers and aircraft to make it happen.

"Smuggler's Run delivers a massive range of new, customizable aircraft perfect for any mission along with expansive new aircraft hangars in which to stash your fleet of fantastic flying machines," promises Rockstar. "These new properties are also the HQ from which you manage your smuggling business - guided by Nervous Ron and assisted by Charlie, your new mechanic, who’ll take care of your collection of exotic aircraft."

Smuggler's Run will be available on August 29, and is the second massive update to the game this year. In June, the Gunrunning update added underground bunkers (and who hasn't wanted one of those now and again) and armored personnel carriers. They're just the latest additions to the sprawling behemoth that GTA Online has become since its launch in 2013, and the game is now home to its own varied communities, including role-playing bikers and cops.

Oh, and does the Smuggler's Run name sound familiar? That's because it's actually a nod to the Rockstar San Diego game Smuggler's Run, which was released as a PS2 launch title in October 2000. It's all about evading law enforcement and and border patrol in off-road vehicles, and even got a sequel - Smuggler's Run 2: Hostile Territory - and a port to Gamecube as Smuggler's Run: Warzones.