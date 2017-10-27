Destiny 2: Xur location, weapons and armour Oct 27-31. Should you buy the D.A.R.C.I?

The tentacled shopkeeper is This week at Xur’s shop in Destiny 2, the big focus is on the Power Weapon known as D.A.R.C.I, which is an Exotic sniper rifle. Hunters have the rather brilliant Knucklehead Radar helmet up for grabs, which keeps your radar up while you’re aiming down the sights, and increases your damage resistance - but it was on sale via Xur earlier this month.

Titans have the Actium War Rig chest armour, which steadily reloads your auto rifle’s magazine from any of your reserves, making it easier to always be prepared for battle. It’s also going to increase your resilience and health recovery.

And finally Warlocks have the Eye of Another World helmet, which looks like your brain is made of snow globe. But, it also highlights priority targets and improves the regeneration speed of your Grenade, Melee and Rift abilities

Check out the video for more info on everything Xur's selling. And, don’t forget, he'll be around until the weekly reset on Tuesday.

Where is Xur this week?

Xur’s on Io this week, in the little cave right near the Giant’s Scar fast travel point. When you warp in, jump off the platform and go through the lower door on your Sparrow for speed. Follow the path around to the left and keep going until you pass the big rock. Hop off your Sparrow and then move up to the left and there’s Xur up in the back of the cave behind the rock.

Should you buy the D.A.R.C.I?

This Exotic sniper rifle is rather useful, and the clue is in the name. D.A.R.C.I stands for the Data Analysis, Reconnaissance, and Cooperative Intelligence device, and it’s brilliant if you want to know everything about your enemy. The scope will tell you the health and other critical information for anything you target. So if you want to have a little extra info up your sleeve for the game’s biggest enemies, this is the Power Weapon for you.