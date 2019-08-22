Destiny 2 cross save: How to set up your cross save account and play on multiple platforms

Destiny 2 cross save is now available for free to all players, and setting it up is remarkably easy. This isn't true cross-platform multiplayer, but while you won't be able to matchmake with your friends on other platforms, you can now switch platforms at will and keep playing on the same Destiny 2 account using the same Guardians. It's the next best thing to cross play, and it's a fantastic addition to the game. Existing players can set up cross save right now, and when the New Light Destiny 2 free to play build launches this fall, everyone and their dog will get to try it out. With that said, here's how to select and share your account.

How do I set up Destiny 2 cross save?

Head to Bungie's official Destiny 2 cross save page and click "Get Started" to begin the process. First, you'll need to authenticate your PSN, XBL, Battle.net and/or Steam accounts. Yes, if you've already signed up for the Destiny 2 Steam move, you'll need to authenticate it as well. If you haven't, go do that!

(Image credit: Future)

Next, select your active characters. These are the characters that will be shared and playable via cross play, so if you play on multiple platforms, choose your favorite and most-up-to-date Guardians. Confirm your active characters to continue.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, review your cross save setup to confirm you have the correct characters selected, and that all of your Destiny 2 content licenses (read: DLCs) are registering correctly. These will show up as entitlements for the platforms you've selected. From here, simply finalize your setup and you're good to go. You'll be able to sign into this shared account and use your favorite Guardians on any of the platforms you play on.

(Image credit: Future)

You can find more information on disabling cross save and purchasing DLC on different platforms below.

What platforms are supported?

Destiny 2 cross save is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam), and will also support Google Stadia. Note that you aren't moving your account from one platform to another, you're just allowing it to be used on other platforms. If you mainly play on PC but you'd also like to join some friends on PS4, you'll be able to play on PC and PS4 after you set up cross save.

Will I need to buy DLCs multiple times?

In order to access Destiny 2 content on multiple platforms, you'll need to own the relevant DLCs on those platforms. So yes, you will need to buy DLCs like Forsaken and Shadowkeep multiple times in order to play them on the platforms you link using cross save.

Fortunately, thanks to the Destiny 2 free to play version, Year One content and basic activities like Crucible and patrol zones will be free on all platforms. This will enable players to try out cross save without buying anything. But if you want to access new Exotics, story content, DLC raids or the like on another platform, you'll need to buy that DLC again. The good news is that everything pre-Shadowkeep can now be purchased for $40, and starting with Shadowkeep DLCs will be available on an a la carte, standalone basis.

Likewise, Bungie confirmed that "just like the game content that you acquired for one specific platform, Silver must be spent on the platform it was purchased." In other words, while Eververse items will transfer between platforms, the Silver itself will not.

(Image credit: Bungie)

What about platform-exclusive content?

As Destiny director Luke Smith explained during the Shadowkeep reveal, Destiny 2 won't have any more timed- or platform-exclusive content going forward, in no small part to ensure that cross save works smoothly.

"We've had exclusive activities, exclusive weapons, things like that, and those things violate the single evolving world," Smith said at the time. "We want to remove those barriers, so beginning this fall and going forward, there's no more exclusive activities, exclusive Exotic weapons, we're not doing any of that stuff going forward."

Additionally, once the timer on the current PS4 exclusives expires this September, that content will become available on all platforms. This includes three armor sets, a ship, the Wavesplitter Exotic Trace Rifle, and the Broodhold Strike.

Can I disable cross save?

Yes. If you want to revisit some old Guardians on another account, you can deactivate cross save. However, you'll have to wait 90 days to re-enable cross save if you choose to disable it.

What about my Clan?

The account you register for Destiny 2 cross save can only be in one Clan. Naturally, you'll only be able to play with clanmates on your current platform, but you won't need to find or create multiple Clans. Additionally, Bungie says that "as you move from one platform to another, you’ll be able to make progress on your clan objectives wherever you play."