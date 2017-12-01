Destiny 2: Xur location, weapons and armour Dec 1-5th. Should you buy Sweet Business?

Xur's back in your life with guns, hats and armour for all in Destiny 2. This week that's Sweet Business, Lucky Raspberry, Skull of Dire Ahamkara and Synthoceps, specifically. So not a bad haul, just not a great one.

Check out the video for more info on everything Xur's got, including prices and whether it's actually worth getting. And, don’t forget, he'll be around until the weekly reset on Tuesday.

Where is Xur this week?

Xur's back in Winding Cove on Earth, so you should know the drill by now: select the Winding Cove travel point and head straight ahead towards the big rock when you arrive. Take the right up the road and then stop at the green rocks on your left and head in there. Xur’s up on the cliff so look for more green rocks on the left, jump up and turn left to reach wiggly finger face.

Should you buy Sweet Business?

If it's not already in your collection then yes. It's a brutal primary auto rifle that speeds up the longer you hold down the trigger, auto reloading ammo pick ups and knocking enemies back. It's probably not going to be your goto gun all the time but when you really want to spray bullets at a crowd it's a winner every time.