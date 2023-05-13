Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you reunite with your horses from Breath of the Wild

Good news, Zelda fans. If you're missing the mares that kept you company in Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (opens in new tab) imports the names of the horses if you played the original game.

That's right – if you're using a Switch that contains your Breath of the Wild save data, Tears of the Kingdom gives you access to all of the horses you loved in the first game. All you have to do is capture a wild horse and hot-hoof it to your nearest stables to reunite.

When the prompt invites you to register your horse, the stable groom will say: "Huh? It looks like you've entrusted a horse to us once before". From there, you'll get to register your new ride, and see every horse you saved in Breath of the Wild, complete with their stats and bonds intact, too (thanks, Polygon (opens in new tab)).

Sadly, fans have yet to find anything else transferable from the first game to the sequel, but, as always, we'll keep you posted should that change.

Wondering if Nintendo should turn the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to other cherished franchises like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (opens in new tab)? You're not alone.

"I have to say, I am interested. For sure," Tears of the Kingdom producer Eiji Aonuma said in a recent interview. "But it’s not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately.

In our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review (opens in new tab), we called the open-world opus "a rich, robust experience that builds on what came before" and awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5.

"You make the vehicles you want, fight with the weapons you choose, and explore whatever section of the world appeals to you," we wrote. "Sometimes your tinkering is a success, and sometimes you fail spectacularly, but it never stops being fun.

"Tears of the Kingdom sets a standard for immersive gameplay that most major games don't even try to achieve, let alone match. So yes, though almost intimidatingly big at times, Tears of the Kingdom manages to keep focus and provide a rich, robust experience that builds on what came before. I've basically done nothing but play the game for two weeks, and even now I have no intention of stopping any time soon. What better recommendation could a person give?"

