Zack Snyder shares full Joker "we Live In A Society" scene from Justice League

Zack Snyder shared the entire “We live in a society” deleted scene from his cut of the Justice League. Now Joker has an extended cut within an extended cut, and it feels very on-brand for the Bat’s greatest nemesis turned co-worker in the Knightmare timeline.

We first heard Jared Leto‘s Joker say the infamous line “We live in a society” during one of the trailers for the extended restored cut of Justice League. However, Joker doesn’t utter the line in Snyder's Cut, but you can get the line's full effect now that Snyder has shared the deleted scene it came.

In the deleted scene shared by Snyder, Batman contemplates allying with Joker while simultaneously warning him that he will someday honor a promise he made to Harley Quinn of murdering Joker slowly. Harley’s ex then goes on to mock Batman by saying there’s no honor where they are because "we live in a society where honor is a distant memory." The clip ends with Leto’s Joker doing his version of the unmistakable laugh as he asks Batman who he thinks screamed loudest, "the girl, or the boy," possibly referring to Lois Lane and her future child.

Neither one of these lines are in the final Snyder Cut on HBO Max. However, Snyder didn’t really explain why he did explain that it was all Leto’s idea. "We went back and forth a bit, and I’ll give Jared credit for that little ad-lib there because it was really, really beautiful," Snyder told Hollywood Reporter.

The inclusion of that particular Joker line isn’t the only thing Snyder toyed with while adding to his 4-hour-long cut that ultimately didn’t make it in. Apparently, there was also supposed to be more than just Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern to show at Bruce Wayne’s home.

"There was another idea I had for the Green Lantern that wasn't Ryan, and so I thought that if we had gone down this path of Green Lantern, I would have had to have Ryan as the additional Lantern," says Zack Snyder. He then added, "Filling out the Lantern Corps a little bit more than, say, just one Green Lantern."

The year is still young, so there could be more deleted scenes from Snyder on the way. In the meantime, check out our side-by-side comparisons of the Snyder Cut and the theatrically released Justice League.

