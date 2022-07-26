You won't need to take off the PSVR 2 headset to see your surroundings

Sony has revealed that you won’t need to take off the PSVR 2 headset to explore your real-world surroundings.

Earlier today, on July 26, PlayStation unveiled a host of new details (opens in new tab) about the user experience side of the PSVR 2 headset. Chiefly, the new-gen headset has a mode where you can explore your real-world surroundings without taking the headset off, meaning you can switch between the real and digital worlds at will.

Additionally, there’s a brand new broadcast feature for the PSVR 2 headset. If you hook up a new PS5 HD Camera to your console, you’ll be able to film and record yourself while you’re playing games, capturing your reactions to certain moments, or even capturing your entire experience to use in content creation.

You’ll also be able to customise your play area through the PSVR 2’s settings. This means you can effectively map out your play area, responding to any objects or furniture surrounding you. You’ll then receive a warning when exceeding your play area.

The headset also has two display modes: VR Mode and Cinematic Mode. The first of these options functions as you might think for any VR headset, giving you full 360-degree control with a complete screen surrounding you. On the other hand, Cinematic Mode gives you a cinema screen view in your PSVR 2 headset, complete with 60Hz and 120Hz modes.

There’s still no release date for the PSVR 2, but at least we finally have some more concrete details about the user experience.

