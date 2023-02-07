You People kiss between Jonah Hill and Lauren London was reportedly CGI

You People actor Andrew Schulz has revealed that the movie's wedding scene kiss between leading couple Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) didn't actually happen – it was all CGI.

"I don’t even know if I should share this shit, but in the final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI. Swear to god, son," Schulz said on the most recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots (opens in new tab) podcast. "I’m there [on set] watching the wedding, and I see them go in for the kiss. And their faces stop like this far [gestures about six inches apart]. And I’m like, 'I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie. Oh, they’re probably just going to cut right there.' But in the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."

The Netflix comedy centers around a clash of dynamics and expectations between a new couple's respective families. An impressive ensemble cast makes up Ezra and Amira's relatives, including Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, and Rhea Perlman. Schulz plays Ezra's cousin Avi. Leading man Hill also co-wrote the script with director Kenya Barris. He's previously helmed movies like Girls Trip and created the show Black-ish, as well as its various spin-offs.

You People was released on January 20 and is currently streaming on Netflix. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best Netflix movies that you can add to your watch list now.