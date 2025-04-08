Minecraft movie star Jennifer Coolidge says her on-screen romance with Nitwit the Villager was "like fire"
A Minecraft Movie is in theaters now
Jennifer Coolidge says she was a little bit skeptical about making out with a Minecraft villager before she got to set - then the passion started.
"Sometimes you show up to a movie and you read the script and they haven't cast your lover yet and then you show up and you're like 'I don't know if I really want to make out with him'," Coolidge told BBC Radio 1. "But when I saw what Nitwit looked like and what Bret McKenzie looked like and the combination of the two. I mean, it was just like fire."
A Minecraft Movie follows four regular world humans (Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Emma Myers) who are pulled into a strange cubic world where their only chance of survival falls depends on in-game character Steve (Jack Black). Jennifer Coolidge stars as Vice Principal Marlene, who accidentally hits Nitwit with her car after he ventures out into the real world. The two have a steamy romance, and it's only one of many wildly silly things to occur throughout the movie.
"It was a lot because Bret is - this is not very nice to say - more attractive than Nitwit," Coolidge previously told Digital Spy. "Bret McKenzie's a genius, it's hard to do a performance through a cardboard box and still have you laughing, but he was able to do it."
A Minecraft Movie is out now. For more on the movie, check out our A Minecraft Movie review, or read our guides on A Minecraft Movie ending explained.
