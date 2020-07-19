You can pre-order this new Mass Effect Trilogy art book now

A new book celebrating the art of the Mass Effect Trilogy has just been made available to pre-order.

Called Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition, the book is expected to release on February 23, 2021. Curiously, neither developer BioWare nor publisher Electronic Arts have publicised the new art book as yet, and right now it seems only available to US fans.

"Expanded with hundreds of never before seen works of art, this new edition delves deeper than ever into the sci-fi saga that changed video games forever," the listing on Amazon reads (thanks, Eurogamer ). "Contains extensive new material from the DLCs for all three games--including the award-winning Lair of the Shadow Broker from Mass Effect 2 and the fan-favorite Citadel from Mass Effect 3.

"Experience the evolution of the aliens, planets, ships, and technology that define this iconic science fiction universe, as the developers who brought BioWare's masterpiece to life take you from the earliest design sketches through to the meticulous final renders.

Brimming with concept art and commentary, this expanded edition is the ultimate companion to one of the greatest series in the history of gaming!"

Publisher Penguin Random House also has the book up for pre-order on its website.

It's long been rumoured that BioWare is looking to remaster the fan-favourite trilogy for a new generation of consoles and players, and fans are already excited at the news that BioWare is working on a new game from one of its "most prestigious franchises" ... even if we don't yet know what franchise that is.

Could this new art book be a sign that BioWare is revisiting its sci-fi series – perhaps by creating an "expanded edition" – or just a coincidence? All we can do is wait and see if anything else happens in February 2021...