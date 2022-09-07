You can grab a SteelSeries gaming mouse and keyboard for under $50 right now

Whether you're kitting out a new setup without breaking the bank, or you need to stop gaps before investing in some more premium kit, Amazon's latest offer on the SteelSeries Level Up bundle has you covered. You'll find the $79.99 collection of PC gaming accessories available for just $48.99 right now (opens in new tab) - a fantastic price on the Apex 3 keyboard (worth $49.99), Rival 3 mouse (worth $29.99), and Qck mouse pad (worth $9.99).

We have seen this bundle a little cheaper in the past, but only by around $15 - and it's not every day you get to sort all your gaming keyboard and gaming mouse needs with one purchase under $50. While these are more entry-level products in SteelSeries' lineup, you're still picking up some great kit here. The SteelSeries Apex 3 manages to pack 10 zone RGB, dedicated media controls, and a magnetic wrist rest into its low price, while the Rival 3 comes in a sleek form factor designed to optimise speed and comfort.

All in all, this is a solid bet for anyone keen on sorting their setup for less, and in one fell swoop. You're essentially picking up a free gaming mouse and mouse pad alongside your keyboard, considering the $49.99 MSRP on the Apex 3. Not only that but there are some excellent features packed into these accessories - even at their regular prices.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Level Up bundle (Apex 3 keyboard, Rival 3 mouse, QcK mouse pad) | $79.99 $48.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - You're picking up both the Apex 3 keyboard and the Rival 3 gaming mouse (with a QcK mouse pad thrown in for good measure) at just $48.99 right now. That's excellent value considering the keyboard and mouse come to $79.99 by themselves usually. We have seen this bundle a little cheaper in the past, but this is still a great price.



Whether you're after more SteelSeries kit or simply looking for some cheap gaming mouse or cheap gaming keyboard inspiration, you'll find all the lowest prices on some budget picks just below.

