The 1923 trailer brings Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford into the Yellowstone universe

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in the first trailer for the Yellowstone spin-off 1923. The teaser, which was released during the dramatic two-episode premiere of Yellowstone season 5, charts the origins of the Dutton family’s ranch.

"Violence has always haunted this family," begins Mirren’s Cara Dutton in a voiceover. "It followed us from the Scottish highlands to the slums of Dublin – and it followed us here. And where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down, we seek it."

The new series follows Jacob Dutton (Ford) and his wife Cara in the early 20th century. According to the synopsis, it will focus on how "pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

From the new footage, it also seems this will be a time of conflict for the Duttons as Mirren and Ford wield shotguns in the action-packed teaser. Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, and Jerome Flynn all star in the series too.

1923 will premiere on Paramount Plus on December 18 in the US and internationally. It marks the third series in the extended Yellowstone universe, following on from the Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw prequel show 1883. A fourth spin-off is also in the making entitled Yellowstone: 6666. Details are still light on the show but it will follow the lives of cowboys working on Texas's Four Sixes Ranch.

