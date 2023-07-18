Years later, Dark Souls fans are still haunted by the cut, Ghibli-inspired boss that even FromSoftware couldn't love.

From the terrible twosome that is Ornstein and Smough to the mighty Artorias, Dark Souls had more than its fair share of brutal boss fights. Still, you might find you'd rather fight those than square off against the mosquito-spewing boss FromSoftware had originally planned to put in the game.

The existence of this boss, known as "Ohmushi" or "King Bug", came to light last year, but in case you've not seen it or blocked it from your memory, Dark Souls modder and dataminer @king_bore_haha recently shared some footage of the boss in action. As you can see, he's an absolute nightmare.

ok yeah i can see why fromsoft cut this enemy pic.twitter.com/ZBM9ootxHCJuly 17, 2023 See more

His own attacks are fairly slow and basic, but landing hits on him causes chunks of his shell to fall off, releasing mosquitoes in the process. If you've been to Blighttown, you'll know what a pain those enemies can be, even when there's only one or two, and you can put some distance between you and them. According to the dataminer, this boss can produce up to 16 mosquitoes, making it very difficult to land a hit on the big guy without being completely overwhelmed by those pesky flying critters.

A YouTube video courtesy of Souls sleuth Zullie the Witch gives you a closer look at the creature as well as a bit more information, including how it's seemingly a reference to the Studio Ghibli film Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

With Elden Ring a smashing success, we've yet to see whether FromSoftware will return to the Dark Souls series. In the meantime, you could try this unofficial Dark Souls and Flappy Bird crossover or this dark fantasy action RPG that's basically Dark Souls 4, except you play as a Khajit from Skyrim.

