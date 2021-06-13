Yakuza: Like A Dragon may be the next big game heading to Xbox Game Pass

Another day, another E3 2021 leak. This one concerns Yakuza: Like A Dragon and a rumor that it's coming to Xbox Game Pass sooner rather than later.

While not confirmed as definite, of course, the Brazillian Microsoft Store seemingly shared premature details of the game on the official store, suggesting the Sega title is heading to Xbox's subscription service.

Industry insiders have since responded to the leak and allege the news is in line with what they'd been told, too.

Though the information online has since been deleted, naturally, screencaps were reportedly taken of the store, showing two DLC packs for the game are available as part of Xbox Game Pass… even though the game itself is not. Yet, anyway.

Minha suposição do Yakuza: Like a Dragon está cada vez mais real. Segundo o site OFICIAL do Xbox, mostra 2 DLCs incluídas com o gamepass.. porém ainda não disponível, claro.. por que vai vir depois.https://t.co/BUXQhCRCvw pic.twitter.com/JAndZQusdqJune 12, 2021 See more

Chances are we'll find out more later today at Xbox's E3 presentation. Just try to look surprised when the news is shared, okay?

In case you missed it, Yakuza series creator Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed that the main Yakuza series will be a turn-based RPG going forwards . As part of last month's Lost Judgment reveal , Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa confirmed that future entries into the Yakuza series will feature turn-based combat after the success of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

“The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG. On the other hand, over the year, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated resources and know-how of making flashy and exhilarating action games that are effortless to enjoy. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgement,” they said.

As we explained at the time, up until Yakuza 6 all of the Yakuza games featured live-action combat, more akin to the usual brawler or fighting game. That all changed with Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which introduced a new protagonist and a new turn-based combat mechanic, too. Hard to believe it's all because of an April Fools joke back in 2019 , eh?

"Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a confident step in a different direction for Ryu Ga Gotoku’s series," we said in GamesRadar+'s Yakuza: Like a Dragon review . "An impactful combat system filled with whacky abilities stands tall against the action-based formula RGG perfected over nearly two decades, and newcomer Ichiban Kasuga and his friends come together as an excellent cast to leave a lasting impression.

"Like a Dragon might fall into genre traps of a prolonged main scenario and pretty lacklustre dungeon design, but the ever-charming side stories maintain that perfect Yakuza combination of funny and meaningful."