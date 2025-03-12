10 years on, Yakuza 0 is still one of the strongest entry points to a franchise ever made

Opinion | If you're considering playing the Like a Dragon series, there's only one place to begin

Yakuza 0
Yakuza 0 is 10 years old and still incredible

From an outside perspective, Like a Dragon games can look intimidating. Formerly known as Yakuza, the franchise is stacked with top-tier titles to the point where I'm often asked which game newcomers should begin with. Should it be the original Yakuza from 2005? Its 2016 remake Yakuza Kiwami? How about the most recent one, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

There's no shortage of places you could start with, but I recommend you choose none of the above as Yakuza 0 – the series' prequel title – is not just the ideal starting point for Sega's open-world adventures, but also one of the most accessible entry points in the history of video games.

From the beginning

Kiryu fighting a thug

Kiryu doesn't shy away from confrontation
Side quest satisfaction

Goro Majima stuns in a pirate hat in a screenshot from Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

(Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

The series' most recent entry, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, not only lets you live your best pirate life, but is packed full of side quests and minigames.

Set in 1988, you begin as Kazuma Kiryu, a junior member of an organized crime syndicate known as the Tojo Clan. After a bit of low-level professional thuggery yields unexpected consequences, our protagonist draws the ire of his Yakuza superiors. Yakuza is a big part of the series, as the game name can attest, which is why it's a bit surprising when Kiryu quits the crime business in chapter one.

As tantalizing as this premise already is, We're only at the tip of Yakuza 0's intrigue. Such gripping mystery is a trademark of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise, and the prequel is one of the strongest examples of what developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio can do with a narrative. Newcomers especially benefit, as much of what follows canonically in subsequent series entries calls back to it.

While you could roll credits in around 30 hours, the appeal of Kamurocho – the semi-fictional pleasure district – means you'll likely double that playtime. Its many faces, bars, and minigames all jostle for your attention; and as you pound the streets and goons who dare square up to you, it's hard to resist veering into an arcade or karaoke bar. Side quests lie in wait everywhere, adding even more depth to the world while also fleshing out Kiryu. These details set up your relationship with the man for games to come by showing you his development from the beginning, along with the world that shaped him – creating a sense of attachment you just don't get from other Yakuza games.

It takes two

Goro Majima facing the camera with a serious expressions on his face

Majima's story serves as a stunning introduction to the character (Image credit: Sega)

Yakuza 0 has multiple chapters where you play as Kiryu, which largely take place in Kamurocho. But in between these segments, you're swapped over to Sotenbori, another location based on the real life Japanese district of Dotonbori in Osaka, where you take on the role of Goro Majima.

Offering a different personality and array of fighting styles to Kiryu, Majima's tale introduces a franchise favourite with aplomb by showing how he both contrasts and compares to Kiryu, establishing the iconic duo in a depth that best benefits newcomers.

While the original Yakuza and Kiwami remake portray Majima as a violent but caring wildcard seen only through Kiryu's perspective, Yakuza 0 puts you in control of the man for that extra level of connection. You become Majima, and as a result, you see the rest of the series from another viewpoint, enhancing the overall experience.

Kiryu on an arcade machine

There are so many minigames to play in Yakuza 0

Although it's not the first game in terms of release, or in the official series running order, Yakuza 0 delivers everything that makes the Like a Dragon franchise so celebrated. It's a game about heart, both of its character and locations, and this is a core theme of the series, with Yakuza 0 arguably being the finest example.

Of course, as a prequel there are some elements of Yakuza 0 that better serve veterans. There are callbacks to previous Yakuza titles that will be lost on newcomers, but your overall experience won't be any lesser despite the lack of deeper knowledge. If anything, it'll enhance your new game plus run when you return to Yakuza 0 after rolling on credits on Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – because trust me, you will.

Yakuza 0 is the best entry point, but see where it ranks on our list of the best Yakuza games.

