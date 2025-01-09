Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is getting New Game Plus for free after fans ripped Infinite Wealth to shreds for locking it behind DLC

The mode is coming in a post-launch patch

Like a Dragon Gaiden Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will let you restart the adventure in New Game Plus with a free update coming sometime after launch. It seems the backlash to Infinite Wealth locking the mode behind paid DLC struck a nerve with publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

"We're excited to announce that New Game Plus will be made available for free as a post-release patch," the devs said in a new Like a Dragon Direct detailing Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. "Stay tuned for updates on exact release timing and content."

RGG Like a Dragon Direct | 1.9.25 - YouTube
New Game Plus has been a staple of the Yakuza - and now, Like a Dragon - series for years, but in Infinite Wealth, the only way to access the mode was as part of the deluxe edition or a $20 DLC pack. While Infinite Wealth was otherwise mostly well-received by the community, to say the decision to make New Game Plus part of the DLC was maligned would be an understatement.

The New Game Plus DLC has 93% negative reviews on Steam, and among the many critics was even voice actor Yong Yea, who said on social media that New Game Plus "should be a base feature or free update for any game that supports it." Clearly, that sentiment has reached the devs.

The rest of the Like a Dragon Direct was dedicated to breaking down the in-game action, and by gum it looks even more like Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag every time we see it. The ship combat bears a striking resemblance to that which debuted in the Ubisoft series, but it's a whole lot more ridiculous here, since you can do things like replace your standard cannons with laser beams and rocket launchers. It all looks like a very good time.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is due out on February 21, 2025 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

