Lost Judgment will release this September on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Lost Judgment, the sequel to Yakuza spin-off Judgment, is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X September 24, as announced during today's Judgment Day stream.

Lost Judgment will put players back in the detective trainers of Takayuki Yagami, who's joined by his partner, ex-yakuza member Masaharu Kaito. The duo is tasked with investigating "a seemingly perfect crime" with a lead suspect that seems to have an infallible alibi. Naturally, though, there's a lot more than meets the eye, as you'll unearth a tangled conspiracy web that's leaving a pile of victims in its wake.

Lost Judgment is adding a new martial arts style, Snake, which will join the Crane and Tiger styles from the previous game. Snake is a "graceful style that can deflect and return an opponent's strike, using their energy against them." You'll be able to freely travel between two cities in order to get to the bottom of this convoluted story, and use new gadgets to help you crack the case. Lost Judgment will also add stealth gameplay elements that will help Yagami infiltrate spaces by scrambling up buildings, sneaking past enemies, and more.

And this time, Ygami will go undercover in a high school in Yokohama and interact with students for mini-quests called School Stories. School stories will involve activities like dancing, building robotics, boxing, and more. Big "how do you do, fellow kids" energy.

Lost Judgment is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on September 24, 2021. Check out our Judgment review to see if you want to jump into the first game before the sequel drops.