Xbox teams up with Marvel for a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings console

Microsoft has created a special Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Xbox Series X and matching controller, but you won't find it in stores.
The special designs are available to the public exclusively as prizes for entering the Xbox Shang-Chi Sweepstakes, which is - conveniently - quite easy to do. Just follow the official Xbox account on Twitter and retweet the tweet below by September 18, with the usual terms and conditions applying. The key part is that most anybody who lives in an Xbox Live supported region and is over 18 years old is eligible to enter.
The Xbox + Marvel Hero collab you've been waiting for.Follow and retweet with #XboxShangChisweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X and controller inspired by @ShangChi and the Legend of Ten Rings.Ends on 9/18/21 at 8pm PT: https://t.co/CgVPWB4jtM pic.twitter.com/3Y50tf4X1hSeptember 1, 2021
The Xbox Series X console features the logo across a front corner of the console, with the film's title tucked neatly into a corner. The accompanying Xbox controller features a special red armor design on the grip's, inspired by Shang Chi's costume. The prize package also includes a Shang-Chi action figure, and a 12-month Xbox Game Pass card (as well as special packaging to bundle the whole thing up).
Even if you don't win the special Shang-Chi Xbox, you can try out a special augmented reality experience hosted by the two brands by heading to this site on a mobile device.
While the Xbox Series X stood as a boxy black monolith for a while, it looks like Xbox is starting to get rolling with custom designs. Limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-orders went live and started selling out last week, which may be better or worse than having to win it in a sweepstakes, depending on how you think about it.
