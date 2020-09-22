Xbox Series X pre-orders USA - they're selling out fast, except for these stores

The Xbox Series X presale has officially begun, and that means a scramble for Xbox Series X pre-orders. And scramble is definitely the word - the next-gen console is proving very difficult to get hold of right now. To help you secure an Xbox, we've got a list of the stores that are most likely to still have stock. You'll find these links below. If they take you to an error page, bear with them - the links are correct, it's just the sheer weight of traffic making retailer websites collapse beneath the strain. Amazon is the perfect example. Although it has a dedicated Series X page, that page is also displaying an error the moment we click on it. Keep hitting that refresh button.

US Xbox Series X retailers: Amazon | Microsoft | Newegg

Amazon | Microsoft | Newegg US Xbox Series S retailers: Amazon | Microsoft

If you want to guarantee your Xbox Series X, we'd recommend heading straight over to Microsoft before its Xbox Series X pre-orders sell out. It's been the retailer with the most stock in other regions, so we suspect the same will be true for the US. Meanwhile, Newegg might be a solid bet because they're such an unorthodox choice when it comes to consoles - they usually focus on PC components. Although the likes of Amazon might be the retailer you'd choose instead, it'll be everyone else's port of call as well. That means you'll be struggling against thousands of other would-be customers in a mad scramble for consoles, which obviously isn't ideal.

No matter where you go, the Xbox Series S pre-orders won't stick around for long; if today goes anything like the PS5's pre-order launch last week, all those consoles will be snapped up in short order.

Fortunately enough, Xbox Series S pre-orders don't seem to be suffering quite as much. The slightly less powerful, disc-less alternative doesn't seem to be in as short supply from what we can tell. While the Series X sold out in the UK a few hours after going live, the Series S pre-orders are still available over there.

Want to know the difference between the two consoles? It's all about 4K resolution. For starters, the X is a more powerful machine that can display games in 4K. By comparison, the S can't. What's more, the S doesn't have a disc drive. That means it can't play physical discs or Blu-rays. While this isn't the end of the world by any means, it's something to keep in mind. You only get 512GB of storage instead of 1TB on the S model too which isn't going to last long at all.

Pre-order Xbox Series X and Series S at these retailers

Xbox Series X | $499.99 on Amazon

Although Amazon will probably have the most stock out of all the retailers listed here, that popularity means it'll be snapped up just as fast. We suggest moving very, very quickly to avoid missing out on the next-gen console.View Deal

Xbox Series X | $499.99 at Microsoft

Naturally, one of the retailers with the most stock has proven to be Microsoft. Although this deal doesn't come with any extras or bonus items like spare controllers, it'll get you the console come launch day this November 10.View Deal

Xbox Series X | $499.99 at Newegg

Newegg seems to have plenty of Xbox Series X pre-orders to its name as well. Just don't think they'll last. As we learned the hard way when PlayStation 5 launched last week, they'll sell out fast. You've got to be quick if you want to secure your pre-order.View Deal

Xbox Series S | $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon is also selling the cheaper Series S model, but don't expect that to last for too long. Even though it probably has the most stock out of all the stores here, that means it's also got the most customers to serve.View Deal

Xbox Series S | $299.99 at Microsoft

The far cheaper Series S model has of course gone on sale at Microsoft's official online store, and if the console's performance in the UK is anything to go by, there will still be plenty to go around even when other retailers sell out.View Deal

Not managed to snag an Xbox Series X pre-order? Sign up to our email alert below and we'll let you know as soon as units come back into stock.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals and bundles as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

If you're curious about picking up a PS5 too, stay tuned to our guide on the latest PS5 pre-orders.