Xbox Series X pre-orders are live at these retailers now

Today's the day the Xbox Series X pre-orders finally go live. The first waves begins at 8am (now!) in the UK and 11am ET/8am PT over in the US. We're expecting demand to far outweigh the available stock, but you're in the best spot to see a roundup of the latest retailer links to refresh until Microsoft and other stores start taking pre-orders for the new console and also the lower-priced Xbox Series S pre-orders too.

After years of waiting, the Xbox Series X is almost here and we expect pre-orders for it and the Xbox Series S to sell out almost as fast as the PS5 pre-orders did last week.

The retailer 'add to basket' links have just gone live, and to avoid disappointment, we think one of the best strategies is to get onto the retailer sites before the official start time and be ready as we're expecting this initial wave of Xbox Series X pre-orders, and indeed the Xbox Series S pre-orders, to be gone within an hour. Don't let the weighting of next-gen hype in the PS5's favor to mean you'll just be able to stroll in and pick up a Series X anywhere, stock is going to be tight. We've listed the most-relevant retailer links below for you to get ready for the pre-orders to launch. We'll update this page on the day too with the latest information and links to any remaining stock. Good luck, everyone!

Pre-order Xbox Series X and Series S: retailer list

Note: bear with us with these links. Once the pre-orders go live at 8am we expect many of these retailer sites to crash (the PS5 ones did last week). You might have to keep refreshing many of them or manually search for the Xbox Series X or Series S models. One other thing you should do well before 8am is get yourself signed-in/create a customer account as the fewer screens you have load through tomorrow the better as you don't want it crashing after you've managed to add an Xbox Series X pre-order to your basket while you're trying to enter your credit card details.

Update 8:47am: The Currys situation just took a turn, new buyers are looking at having to join the digital queue ahead of putting a PS5 pre-order down. We just hopped in at position....79,800.

Update 8:46am: Finally! The Xbox Series S model has appeared at Amazon (scroll past the Series X to see it). Still looks like the Series X is sold out there though.

Update 8:37am: Currys might be worth a shout again as a fresh click from one of our team saw them jump the queue (maybe it's been binned off) and able to put the £5 deposit down on a pre-order. Microsoft's site is still taking orders, but Amazon stock has gone back to unavailable for both models.

Update 8:19am: The Microsoft links seem to have started working now for both the Series X and Series S. You can even opt for the option where you save 20% on a second controller - although it looks like it's an Xbox One controller, which is compatible, but we'd hoped it would be a newer Series X controller really.

Update 08:09am: Ok, so Xbox Series X pre-orders have just gone live in the UK, and already we're seeing sites crash and struggle to allow us to add to basket. Amazon only seems to be stocking the Series X model so far with the Series S marked as 'unavailable'. We've not been able to add anything to our basket for Microsoft. And Currys infamous digital queue is back, we were in straight away, but still over 5000 places back in the line. Moments later one of our colleagues was over 9000 places back. Stay tuned for more and keep trying the links above.

Xbox Series X pre-order - US

It's never easy making the financial commitment for a next-gen console, but at least we've got a little while yet to save; although Xbox Series X pre-orders go live much sooner, the console (and the cheaper Xbox Series S) will launch, and thus be available, this November 10, 2020. It's unlikely you'll have to pay the $499 / £449.99 / AU$749 cost upfront when committing to an Xbox Series X pre-order, so you've got a couple of months to make sure you've squirreled away enough cash to grab the next generation machine from Microsoft.

Not that you have to shell out the Xbox Series X price in one go, of course. You can also pay $34.99 / £28.99 / AU$46 per month for 24 months via Xbox All Access. Happily, the service also gets you two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well.

In the US, it might be best to check with the big names first, like Amazon, Walmart, Target, as they're likely to receive an equally massive number of consoles, so you stand a better chance of getting the console there. If the chaos of the PS5 pre-orders are anything to go by, you'll need all the help you can get.

If you can, it might be worth investigating stores where you can pick up your order in person (like Best Buy). Then you don't need to wait for delivery, worry about possible postal delays, or have anxiety over whether you'll be at home or not when it arrives.

Here are quick and easy links for when Xbox Series X pre-orders go live. Bookmark this page and pop back on September 22 for updates on which websites have stock and where to get the best deals.

Amazon

The big cheese of all online retailers is probably going to be one of the biggest stockists of Xbox Series X pre-orders. Having the most units on offer makes it a good bet for September 22 when pre-orders go live, as they're unlikely to sell out as quickly as other stores. Plus, speedy Amazon Prime delivery doesn't hurt.

Walmart

This is another safe bet for when Xbox Series X pre-orders go live. As one of the bigger stores in America, it'll almost certainly get a lot of stock in for the console's November 10 launch date. Plus, you'll be able to pick up your order in store if you don't want to risk it being delayed in the post or don't think you'll be at home to take delivery that day.

Best Buy

As with Walmart, Best Buy will also presumably have an in-store pickup option for the Xbox Series X's November release. That will suit many gamers better, so it's a tempting choice. The retailer has also been pretty good when it comes to stock during the pandemic, so it's one to watch for sure.

GameStop

As one of the nation's go-to game shops, GameStop will almost certainly have lots of Xbox Series X pre-order stock as well. However, it's a harder sell if you want to collect in-store thanks to its struggles before and during COVID-19. We'd be concerned about your local brick-and-mortar shops being at risk of closing down.

Xbox Series X pre-order - UK

If you're based in the UK, you can bet on the usual suspects providing lots of Xbox Series X pre-orders. That means Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, and Game should be your first ports of call when looking for stock. Because they're the biggest retailers with the most clout, they're likely to get the most consoles in to sell. In other words, you stand a better chance of getting the console there than somewhere less mainstream.

It's a good idea to think about in-store collections, too. Many of us will be at work on the console's Tuesday 10 November release date, so being able to grab your order in person (safely) avoids any awkwardness of your Xbox not being delivered.

No matter which retailer you choose, it's a good idea to get up nice and early. As revealed by the Xbox UK Marketing Lead on Twitter, pre-orders for the next-gen console (and the Series S, in fact) open at 8AM BST. We'd suggest moving quickly to avoid disappointment, because you can guarantee there's going to be a lot of interest.

To make sure you can put in your Xbox Series X pre-order as quickly as possible, we've gathered up some quick links to the retailers most likely to have stock. Be sure to bookmark this page and come back on September 22 for updates.

Amazon

As with so many other regions around the world, Amazon will be the easiest way of getting Xbox Series X pre-orders. The enormous retailer will have loads of stock, so it's unlikely to run out before you get a chance to invest.

Currys PC World

This high-street brand is a reliable bet when it comes to Xbox Series X pre-order stock; it's one of the biggest names in the UK, so will almost certainly get plenty of consoles in for November. What's more, Currys has proven itself over and over again to be a reliable source of console deals during lockdown. If any store is going to find a way of getting lots of stock for launch, it's Currys.

John Lewis

This one is perhaps a little more unorthodox, but it's actually one of the best choices for Xbox Series X pre-orders. Why? It offers a free two-year warranty on its electronics devices, and we presume that'll include the next-gen Xbox as well. No other retailers can match that right now, so it's definitely worth considering.

Game

Game is another high-street mainstay known for its video game deals, so an online order is a pretty safe bet. However, it's been struggling recently and we're unsure of whether certain stores will shut down before next-gen gets here. That could impact you getting your Xbox Series X pre-order on time, so proceed with caution.