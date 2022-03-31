Xbox Series X in stock at Microsoft with bundle savings available

Microsoft not only has the Xbox Series X in stock right now but is also offering discounts via its build your own bundle system. You're paying a little over the $499 MSRP of the console here, but with deals available on digital games and additional controllers, there's plenty of room to save on Xbox Series X accessories.

Xbox Series X restocks have been picking up recently - Walmart has even been offering consoles for days at a time but we wouldn't wait too long to test this supply. While consoles are far more plentiful than they were just a few months ago, it's likely even this latest wave will run dry.

Xbox Series X | + digital game | + Xbox Wireless Controller | from $573.97 at Microsoft

The Xbox Series X is in stock at Microsoft right now, with a build your own bundle option available. Not only that, but you're actually saving some cash on the additional controller up for grabs, with the Xbox Wireless gamepad available for $10 off.



Microsoft has been a figurehead of Xbox Series X restocks over the last few weeks, offering invitational stock drops periodically. However, this bundle offer is one of the first times we've seen the latest device available for the wider public this year and discount-savvy console hunters would do well to take notice. We haven't seen this Xbox Series X bundle system for a few weeks now as well.

If you do miss out on this drop, however, Target has regularly been offering consoles in-store, and we're expecting more drops from Amazon and Best Buy any time now.

Check for more Xbox Series X restocks

We're seeing the Xbox Series X in stock more and more now, but it can still be difficult to stumble upon a console by accident. We'd recommend regularly checking in with the retailers below if you're still on the hunt this week.

We're also seeing plenty of Xbox Series S bundles lining the shelves these days, but we're also rounding up all the best Xbox One accessories for those looking to save some cash with their new setup. You'll also need to take a look at the latest Xbox Game Pass deals for more savings on that all-important subscription as well.