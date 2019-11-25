Xbox One X deal! Get the console with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for $349

As early Xbox One X Black Friday deals go, these ones at Walmart are very good. And exceptionally tempting. To see Microsoft's premium console down below $400 is much like seeing a unicorn - rare and usually fleeting if spotted. However, Walmart is currently selling off some tremendous bundles of the premium Xbox One X with some big-hitting games thrown in too.

The headline cheap Xbox bundle is probably the console plus Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order thrown in that is going for just $349. However, the greatness continues with other packages: you can also get the One X bundled with Gears 5 for the same price or The Division 2 to jump straight into some online shooter goodness too. This is seriously great value as well as being the console's lowest ever price. Lowest ever price, plus new (ish) games from this year? Excellent bang to buck ratio.

On top of those essentials in the bundles, they all come with one month of Xbox Live Gold and a one month trial of Xbox Game Pass, the latter of which will give you access to hundreds of games across recent releases and the historic Xbox back catalogue. And you can enjoy that in fabulous 4K resolutions and with the excellently vivid colours and contrasts through HDR.

The 4K and HDR glory that the Xbox One X offers is killer. It's the best way to enjoy a host of blockbuster games, particularly on one of the best gaming TVs. If you haven't got such a panel, then it's wise to check out all the Black Friday TV deals too to see if you can make the most out of your shiny new Xbone.

It's the best time to go for one of this generation's premium and most powerful consoles and the other perennial value holder is Nintendo's console. However, we're already starting to see some great Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals so pop on over to our guide for the latest on those.

If you want to see what's going on with the other premium home console during this year's sales period, peruse all the PS4 Black Friday goodness here.