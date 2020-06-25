Xbox Lockhart spotted in Microsoft documentation and Xbox One OS

Xbox Lockhart has re-surfaced in documentation that solidifies its existence as a complementary console to Xbox Series X .

A security researcher who goes by TitleOS on Twitter posted a couple of snippets from the June version of Microsoft's GameCore Development Kit notes, which are available to developers but not typically to the public. The notes mention "LockhartProfiling modes" alongside "AnacondaProfiling", all as part of the development kit for Project Scarlett.

More proof of Lockhart, this time from the XDK/GDK release notes for June 2020. pic.twitter.com/hulDoC9owvJune 24, 2020

It's all but confirmed at this point that Anaconda is the internal Microsoft codename for Xbox Series X, while Project Scarlett refers to the company's overarching plans for its next console generation. Lockhart is allegedly a lower-priced alternative to Anaconda/Xbox Series X, with less powerful hardware and no built-in disc drive.

TitleOS previously shared some code from the backend of Windows that pointed to Lockhart . Today, they retweeted another dataminer who spotted references to Lockhart in the Xbox One operating system itself.

Further mentions for Lockhart are scattered throughout the Xbox One OS - including the development tools and more. Raises interest given @XB1_HexDecimal's information. pic.twitter.com/sLFmp3XTi5June 25, 2020

Though Lockhart has been showing up in leaks for quite some time now, Microsoft has still yet to officially confirm it with less than half a year between now and the holiday 2020 launch window for Xbox Series X. Microsoft could always launch the console later down the line, giving Xbox Series X more time to stand on its own.

On the other hand, Sony recently revealed that it will launch the PS5 Digital Edition at the same time as its disc-drive-bearing version this year. We'll have to wait and see if that influences Microsoft's overarching plans.