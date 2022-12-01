Xbox Game Pass December games include Lego Star Wars and some genuine indie gems

The Xbox Game Pass December games have been revealed, and at the end of 2022 we're getting a robust lineup including some big name family-friendly titles, major new releases, and some genuine indie gems.

The big surprise - though Xbox had already been tweeting teasers for it - is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, due to hit the service on December 6. The game explores all nine films and is by pretty much any measure the biggest Lego game to date. It just launched earlier this year and makes for a substantial addition to the lineup.

There are a few indies you shouldn't sleep on, too. Eastward made waves earlier this year for its gorgeous pixel art and semi-apocalyptic adventures. Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a delightful physics sandbox in the vein of Human: Fall Flat. But I really want to highlight Potion Craft - an excellent little puzzle and management game that simulates alchemy through an extremely creative potion-brewing mechanic.

Of course, there are the day one releases too, though many of those we already knew about, including Hello Neighbor 2 on December 6, Chained Echoes on December 8, and High On Life on December 13.

Xbox Game Pass December 2022 games

December 1 - Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC)

December 1 - The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console, and PC)

December 1 - Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC)

December 6 - Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console, and PC)

December 6 - Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

December 8 - Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

December 8 - Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8

December 13 - High On Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 13

December 13 - Potion Craft (Console and PC)

December 15 - Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

December 15 - Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A number of games are leaving Game Pass on December 15, including Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Breathedge, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Firewatch, Lake, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Neoverse, Race with Ryan, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, and Transformers: Battlegrounds.

