Xbox exec teases "incredibly exciting" 2023 despite Game Awards no-show

Xbox knows its presence was sorely missed at The Game Awards 2022, but it's promising an exciting year ahead regardless.

In a tweet (opens in new tab) published Friday, Xbox VP Aaron Greenberg seemed to address Xbox's relative absence from this year's Game Awards. While Xbox boss Phil Spencer was in attendance, the show lacked any major announcements on Xbox Game Studios IP. And yet despite this, Greenberg has assured we won't be waiting too much longer for announcements. As big company executives are wont to do, Greenberg chose not to share specifics, but played Xbox's no-show up to timing.

"We have a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023," Greenberg said. "Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us."

Looking at Xbox's 2023 calendar of upcoming games, it's plain to see that there's plenty to be excited about. Bethesda's monumentally hyped Starfield is confirmed to be launching exclusively on Xbox platforms during the first half of 2023, while Arkane's co-op shooter Redfall is also slated for next year, although its release window doesn't get more specific than that. There's also the next Forza game burning rubber in spring 2023, and here's hoping Hellblade 2 graces us before 2024, which just sounds incredibly far away right now.

Of course, Xbox fans also have projects like Perfect Dark, Fable, Avowed, and Outer Worlds 2 on their radar, but it's anyone's guess when they'll release.

Here are the best Xbox Series X games to play this weekend.