Xbox Developer Direct showcase reportedly coming this month

A new Xbox showcase and the platform's first so-called Developer Direct will reportedly air later this month with new info on the likes of Redfall , Forza, and more.

That's according to a new report from Windows Central (opens in new tab), which has claimed that a new Xbox presentation has been in the works for some time, and has now clarified that a Developer Direct is coming January 25. The show hasn't been officially announced, and the outlet notes that this date is subject to change, but it is confident that titles including Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and Forza Motorsport will make an appearance. Starfield , however, apparently isn't on the guest list for now.

The showcase seems to borrow Nintendo's Direct moniker and resemble PlayStation's State of Play in scope. Windows Central describes it as "a more intimate look at some upcoming exclusives" rather than an E3-grade blowout. It also notes that, as the name implies, this may be the start of a new series of smaller but more regular updates from Xbox, which has recently faced criticism for its relative silence throughout 2022, especially the big holiday cycle of launches and announcements.

Indeed, as we said in our own Xbox Year in Review 2022 , Microsoft has given itself quite a lot to talk about and even more to prove after a quiet year.

Xbox marketing VP Aaron Greenberg acknowledged this sort of feedback in a December tweet (opens in new tab), assuring fans that the platform has "a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead." He added that "you will not have to wait too long for what's next from us," and as it happens, just this morning he teased that "this should be a fun week." Assuming this Developer Direct showcase is real and scheduled for later this month, we may see Xbox confirm it sooner rather than later – potentially in the days ahead.