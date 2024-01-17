Xbox Developer Direct 2024 countdown – how to watch the Indiana Jones gameplay reveal

The Xbox Developer Direct countdown is on as we're now less than 24 hours away from the first games showcase of 2024. As such, you might wonder how to watch the Xbox games showcase and when it starts in your region.

First announced earlier this month, Microsoft caught the headlines by revealing that Xbox's first showcase of the year includes our first proper look at Wolfenstein developer MachineGames's still-untitled Indiana Jones game. You're getting "more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights," which will conclude with "the premier of the first gameplay trailer."

That's not all, though; you're also getting a peep at Obsidian's hotly anticipated RPG Avowed and long-awaited sequel Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. Rounding it off is Ara: History Untold, a strategy game from a handful of Civilization creators.

What you won't be seeing, though, is anything from Activision Blizzard. Microsoft confirms as much in a press release, saying that "you can look forward to news from those teams later this year." Fret not; the developer is keeping busy. Blizzard is holding a Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream at 9am PT, 12am ET, and 5pm GMT to chat about Season 3 - if you don't fancy waiting, though, our Diablo 4 Season of the Construct interview dips into everything new.

As for the Xbox Developer Direct time itself, we've spelled everything out for you below, from how to watch the dang thing to providing a countdown if you want something easier to track than the time itself.

Xbox Developer Direct countdown

Xbox Developer Direct time

The first Xbox Developer Direct of 2024 begins on Thursday, January 18 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK.

Shortly after that, the ZeniMax Online Studios team is hosting an Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal event, which starts at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. As such, you can expect the Xbox showcase to last roughly one hour.

How to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2024

You can watch the Xbox Developer Direct on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook on Xbox’s dedicated accounts. Alternatively, you can also tune into Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch accounts.

You can also catch the whole thing on Steam or China's Bilibili platform on Friday, January 19.

Here's hoping that we'll get a better sense of the upcoming Xbox Series X games release schedule after this Developer Direct concludes, with release dates for Avowed and Hellblade 2 anticipated.