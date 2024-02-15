Xbox chiefs assure players "hardware is a critical component" of the business amid speculation that Microsoft could stop making consoles

Well, Xbox most definitely isn't exiting the console business any time soon, with today's business update absolutely squashing any speculation that Xbox Series X would be Microsoft's final gaming console.

Not only did Xbox president Sarah Bond tease the company's next-generation machine and promise "the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation" but Xbox boss Phil Spencer assured hardware remains key to the company's business strategy.

"It's all about putting Xbox in the best position, and our hardware is a critical component of that. The absolute best experience that someone has on Xbox is on hardware that your team built," Spencer said, gesturing toward Bond.

Spencer said this while also admitting people will continue playing Xbox games on other platforms.

This story is developing.