Expect more PlayStation games on PC as Sony reveals its plans "aggrssive" work on multiplatform releases

The current chairman of Sony has revealed that the company plans to "proactively" work on multiplatform releases as part of an "aggressive" growth plan.

During Sony's latest earnings report , chairman Hiroki Totoki discussed the company's ongoing efforts to make more of PlayStation's first-party titles available across multiple platforms. As highlighted by Eurogamer , the CEO said: "In the past, as you all know, we wanted to popularise [our] console, and the first-party title's main purpose was to make the console popular."

The chairman continues: "It is true but there is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first-party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, a first party can be grown with multiplatform - and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on."

It seems Sony is eager to get more of its games on PC , as Totoki also says: "I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance." Since the PS5's release in 2020, we've seen several of its exclusive titles head to PC - including Horizon Zero Dawn , God of War , The Last of Us Part 1, Returnal, Marvel's Spider-Man, and more.

Elsewhere during the earnings call, the chairman - who will become the company's interim CEO following Jim Ryan's departure in April - revealed that the PS5 won't get new "major existing franchise titles" before April 2025.

Totoki also said the PS5 is already entering "its latter stage of life cycle," which, as unbelievable as it may seem, sounds about right considering it's been out for almost four years now. Finally, the CEO also said that PlayStation's studios are full of "great creative minds" but need to understand business better .