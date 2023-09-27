PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is leaving the company after almost 30 years

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is reportedly stepping down from his position as Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier first broke the news and Sony quickly confirmed it with its own announcement. Sony Group Corporation president, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki will assume the role of interim CEO of SIE starting April 1, 2024.

"After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024," Ryan said in a statement. "I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America. I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE."

Ryan is leaving his post after being with Sony since 1994. After serving as president of SIE's European branch from 2011 to 2019, Ryan was promoted to Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO. According to Sony, Ryan isn't staying with the company in any capacity and is retiring effective immediately.

It goes without saying that this is a monumental shift in leadership from within the biggest video game company in the world. All eyes will be on Ryan, SIE, and PlayStation over the coming days, weeks, and months as the company finds a replacement for Ryan and adjusts key goals and strategies at the direction of the highest level of executive leadership.

