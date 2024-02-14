PS5 won't get new "major existing franchise titles" before April 2025

Don't expect any new PS5 blockbusters any time soon, because Sony won't release any "major existing franchise titles" before April 1, 2025.

Sony Group president Hiroki Totoki said as much on February 14, during a look ahead to the next fiscal year - which begins on April 1, 2024 and runs until March 31, 2025 (thanks, Gematsu). The PS5 is going to be without any "major existing franchise titles" for the whole of that next fiscal year.

"Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality works and developing live service games," Totoki said. "But while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel's Spider-Man 2."

The two games Totoki highlighted there are definitely on the bigger scale of PS5 exclusive games. This doesn't mean, for example, that the Until Dawn remaster won't launch within the next year, and although Sony currently hasn't outlined a release window for the horror game, it's probably not in the same league of exclusivity as God of War or Marvel's Spider-Man.

Totoki also added that profits from first-party sales are going to decrease in the coming fiscal year. That's no great surprise because if you're not launching a game on the scale of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which released just last October, you're probably not going to be expecting vast profits at the same level.

