Microsoft teases Xbox Series X's successor, promising "the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation"

Xbox president Sarah Bond has said the next-generation Xbox will mark the biggest jump in hardware capability we've ever seen from one console generation to the next.

In today's Xbox business update, Bond said Microsoft has been "invested in the next generation roadmap" and said, "what we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation."

Of course, this all follows high-profile reports claiming a number of Xbox games would be coming to PlayStation consoles imminently, including first-party exclusives like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield. This led to some speculation that Microsoft was planning to exit the console business entirely after the Xbox Series X, although Xbox boss Phil Spencer reportedly was quick to shut down those claims internally.

Now, Spencer said during the podcast that, on the contrary, "It's all about putting Xbox in the best position, and our hardware is a critical component of that. The absolute best experience that someone has on Xbox is on hardware that our team built."

This story is developing...