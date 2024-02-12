Ahead of business update expected to outline Microsoft's multiplatform strategy, Phil Spencer reportedly tells colleagues that Xbox will still make consoles

By Hirun Cryer
Xbox consoles will apparently remain crucial going forward

Xbox head Phil Spencer has reportedly told colleagues that the company has no plans to stop making Xbox consoles, and that the company's strategy will continue to involve multiple devices. 

Last week, reporter Shannon Liao published a newsletter claiming that Xbox held an internal townhall meeting earlier in the week on Tuesday. Liao reports that in the townhall meeting, Xbox boss Phil Spencer told attendees that Xbox consoles would remain crucial to the company going forward.

What's more, Spencer reportedly added that Xbox would keep employing a strategy that focuses on multiple devices, instead of betting the farm on one Xbox console like the Xbox Series X. This means Xbox will uphold its current strategy of getting more games on mobile devices via the cloud, for example, which it has continually worked on over the past few years.

Liao's report follows after several Xbox reports surrounding the company were published last week. Industry figures and outlets reported that a number of Xbox games would be coming to PlayStation consoles in the near future, including exclusives like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Starfield, among others.

After the original claims, Spencer took to Twitter to reassure followers that more news on the matter would be coming this week, in an attempt to clear up the matter. At some point later this week, then, we'll be hearing more on Xbox's strategy towards making its exclusives available on more platforms like PlayStation devices going forward.

