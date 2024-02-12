The Xbox news everybody's desperate for is apparently coming in a podcast with Phil Spencer this week

After promising an update on "the future of Xbox" in the wake of multiplatform rumors about games like Starfield and Indiana Jones, Microsoft has confirmed that a podcast with several top gaming executives is set to land this Thursday.

"Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast," the official Xbox account on Twitter says. "Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business." Spencer is, of course, the head of Xbox, while Bond serves as the president of the division and Booty serves as the head of Xbox Game Studios.

The podcast is set to arrive at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Thursday, February 15, and will be made available via Xbox YouTube channel or "wherever you listen to your podcasts." It seems that this podcast is the "business update event" that Spencer promised last week - at least, no more formal event has been announced yet.

Given how much the gaming community has built up this announcement in the wake of rumors that Xbox is taking some of its most high-profile first-party titles multiplatform, a podcast sure sounds like a low-key way to talk about the future of the business. At least, it's tough to imagine a podcast as the venue for an announcement as industry-shaking as Xbox getting out of the console business, which some players have speculated.

Of course, it's worth noting that most of the supposed leaks up until this point have only concerned some game titles, such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, going multiplatform - the idea that this might presage some larger business shift away from consoles is purely driven by fandom speculation. Spencer, meanwhile, has reportedly been telling Xbox employees that the console business is still crucial to Microsoft's gaming strategy.

There are still plenty of upcoming Xbox Series X games on the horizon.