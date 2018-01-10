X-Files star David Duchovny thinks Scully's son should get his own show

X-Files is back, and the first episode of the new season focuses on Dana Scully's son William. In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, star David Duchovny - aka Fox Mulder - revealed that he'd like to see a spin-off featuring the little guy.

"Sometimes, I think William should have his own show, and that’s how they should just continue it and go spin it off with this kid," he says. Duchovny actually directed an X-Files episode called William in season nine. "I think a lot of that [success] had to do with Chris Owens [who played Jeffrey Frank Spender] being such a good actor. He’s an important part of that episode. And now I think somehow, the future of the show is tied up in William."

Duchovny also spoke about how different writers bring out different sides of Mulder's character. "It’s interesting to go from one episode where you’ll see an action Mulder, or some kind of heroic person. Then straight back into one of Darin Morgan’s episodes, where I’m just a jerk and kind of a sad sack." Morgan is a regular writer on the show, and was responsible for the season ten episode 'Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster'. "His are always like that, somewhat poignant and reflective. His version of Mulder is very interesting, and often absurd and self-defeating," says Duchovny. "I always appreciate Darin Morgan’s character assassinations."

