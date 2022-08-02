Working Girl reboot with Selena Gomez is in the works

A modern-day reboot of 20th Century's 1988 classic Working Girl is in the works – with Selena Gomez set to produce.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Gomez is in final negotiations to produce to the reboot for Hulu, with Diary of a Future President showrunner Ilana Pena set to pen the script. No other details about the cast or plot have been released.

The original film stars Melanie Griffith as Tess, a working class 30-year-old who becomes the administrative assistant to a young Mergers & Acquisitions associate named Katherine Parker (Sigourney Weaver). When Katherine takes a leave of absence, Tess, with the help of her best friend Cyn (Joan Cusack), poses as her boss in order to negotiate the deal of a lifetime.

Working Girl took home more than $100 million at the domestic box office and earned six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress (Griffith), and Best Supporting Actress (Cusack and Weaver). The film went on to become a NBC television series in 1990, starring Sandra Bullock, though it was cancelled after only 12 episodes.

Gomez currently executive produces and stars alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which is in the middle of its second season, and stars and produces HBO'S Selena + Chef – the latter being a reality series that involves the actress learning how to cook with the help of master chefs. The show was recently renewed for a fourth season.

