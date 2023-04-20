What are the Words of Attainment in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores?

Finding the Words of Attainment in Burning Shores requires you to study up on Londra's holograms during the Horizon Forbidden West main quest, The Stars in Their Eyes. Door guardian Brenik will ask you for the Words of Attainment in order to progress on your way, which luckily some nearby Quen devotees will tell you. You do however need to pass your devotion review by giving one of them the correct response, at which point they'll tell you the phrase you need. Below, we'll take you through the correct answers to give either Kiral or Otosu in order to learn the Words of Attainment in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores.

How to learn the Words of Attainment in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

You'll know which devotees to interact with thanks to an exclamation mark above their heads. You only need to give one of them the correct answer in order to learn the Words of Attainment in Burning Shores - so if you accidentally give the wrong answer to one, you can still learn them from the other.

(Image credit: Sony)

First up is Kiral, who stands before a board in the hall. Kiral asks you to repeat what Londra said about where eternity lies when he "sat with us". This is referring to the hologram display of Londra that has you sit down on a chair TV presenter style. You'll then be presented with three different options and you'll want to choose "A new world" in order to learn the Words of Attainment.

(Image credit: Sony)

Alternatively, you can also speak to Lan and Ostou who are seated on the right hand side of where Brenik is standing. After Lan leaves, Ostou will agree to help you and says the Words of Attainment are related to what Londra "values most about his friends", which he speaks of in the hologram of him standing before a party holding an award. With three possible answers to give, you'll want to choose the response "They were dedicated".

Once you give one of the correct answers above, you should be given the Words of Attainment - "Only through devotion may I embrace his light. Only through him may I ascend to a new world" - to pass through the door.

