How to get the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Fandom Zone code

The Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Fandom Zone door code will require you to do a little bit of climbing. During your adventures a few hours in, you may stumble upon a locked door on a small island just opposite the Hollywood sign, with The Fandom Zone displayed above. Just like the locked doors in Horizon Forbidden West, Burning Shores is home to some collectibles. So if you want to complete your collection, you'll want to get inside the Fandom Zone to get your hands on one of the Pangea Figurines. As an added bonus, there's also a chest filled with some decent resources to boot, so it's worth the effort. So read on below as we take you through some simple steps to get the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Fandom Zone door code.

How to find the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Fandom Zone door code

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you've cleared out the immediate area and it's free from Glinthawks and Tracker Burrowers, you'll want to head over to the window to the right of the locked door to begin with. Using your Focus, look at the datapoint just beyond the door. As you'll hear, Aloy says that the data notes that someone carved the code "at the top of the tower", which is "next door".

Just to the left of the locked Fandom Zone, you'll see an arched tower that you'll need to reach the top of to get the code. On the right-hand side of the tower, you'll find a metal ladder with a triangle conveyance at the bottom. In order to release it, take out your bow and fully draw it before firing an arrow. The full draw shot will then lower the ladder so you can climb your way up.

Once you've climbed the ladder and made your way around a ledge, you'll find the ancient carving with the Fandom Zone door code on the top left-hand corner of the roof. The date on the carving below E heart V is the six-digit door code you need: 11 14 64

Swoop back down using Aloy's trusty glider and you'll have that door open in no time.

